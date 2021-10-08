Warbirds, Wings & Wheels: Southern Heritage Air Foundation sponsoring event at Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport

Veterans, wheels and warbirds will be the focus of a week-long program at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport in Mound, La., sponsored by the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

Tickets to the event are free but must be reserved. Tickets can be reserved online by going to the foundation’s website at southernheritageair.com.

Titled “7 Days for the Troops-Warbirds, Wings & Wheels,” the event begins Oct. 17 when the Patriot Riders, area law enforcement and military escort Scott Burns, a disabled Marine Corps veteran to the airport and help him into an honor tower where he will live for seven days to call attention to disabled veterans and raise money for Purple Heart Homes, a non-profit organization that provides housing for service-related disabled and elderly veterans.

“Eighty percent of the money raised will go to Purple Heart Homes, with 10 percent going to the Warrior Bonfire Program and 10 percent to the Southern Heritage Air Museum,” Southern Heritage Air President Patty Mekus said.

Also on Oct.17, Zachary Bridges and the Ninety to Nothing Band will perform a free concert followed by a prayer service with two ministers from Vicksburg and two from Tallulah.

“We will also collect bras for Riverwalk Casino’s ‘Bras Along the Bridge’ fundraiser for the American Cancer Society,” Mekus said.

On Oct. 20, the foundation will host the Warbird Formation Clinic where pilots work to get their Federal Aviation Administration certification to fly in formation. The clinic will continue through the Warbirds, Wheels & Wings Program on Oct. 23.

A twilight airshow will take place on Friday, Oct. 22, with live music from the band “Recall” and up to four acts performing.

The Warbirds, Wheels & Wings Show is the following day featuring the formation clinic and aerial acts, military and warbird displays, car show and kid zone, health screenings and plane rides in the museum’s Waco biplane.