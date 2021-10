Graveside services for Willie Jennings, 63, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Mayersville. Rev. O.H. Hall will be officiating. A public viewing will be held from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork, Miss. A family viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel. Jennings died Sept. 27 at his home in Mayersville, Miss.