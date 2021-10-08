Willie Sias

Published 9:22 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Willie “Bill” Sias, 88,  will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Shiloh M.B. Church, Rolling Fork, Miss. Burial will follow at Glen Allan Cemetery, Glen Allan. Rev. Michael Dorsey will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Shiloh M.B. Church. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork, Miss. Sias died Oct. 4 at Delta Health- The Medical Center, Greenville, Miss.

 

More News

Warbirds, Wings & Wheels: Southern Heritage Air Foundation sponsoring event at Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport

Bras Along the Bridge returns to Vicksburg for breast cancer awareness

Christine Davis 

Jimmy L. Gray

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the federal government's employee vaccine mandate?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...