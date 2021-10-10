OUTLOOK: October events provide plenty to do in Vicksburg

The month of October is flying by, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of activities and events to still enjoy.

From air shows to musicals to trick or treating — there is something for every age. Check out what all is going on in Vicksburg and make plans to attend.

Oct. 14

A More Than a Painting Art Workshop will be offered from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, 1302 Adams St. Instructor, Nancy Mitchell, will lead the class in painting Guy Rose’s “October Morning.” The cost is $45 for SCHF members and $50 for non-members and includes all supplies. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For reservations or more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Oct. 15, 22 and 29

Classics in the Courtyard, sponsored by the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, will run from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29 in the courtyard of the SCHC, 1302 Adams St. The event includes free entertainment. Lunch may be purchased for $12. Reservations are required for lunch and must be made by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the event. For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Oct. 16

The 40th Annual Alcorn State University Jazz Fest will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Performances will be from school groups from throughout the southeast, the Mississippi Jazz Educators and the Cassandra Wilson Group. For more information, call 601-877-6602.

Oct. 16

The 34th Annual Germanfest of The Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 301 Cain Ridge Road, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Usinger’s Wisconsin Bratwurst sausage plates are $12 and hotdog plates are $5 and include hot German potato salad with bacon, calico baked beans and a roll. Desserts will also be for sale, which includes cheesecakes, carrot cakes, caramel cakes and pumpkin rolls. Carry out only. Tickets will be available at the door and masks are required. For more information, call 601-618-5472.

Oct. 17

Zach Bridges & The Ninety To Nothing Band will be performing at the Vicksburg–Tallulah Regional Airport, 175 VTR Road, Tallulah, La. The event, which is part of Southern Heritage Air Foundation’s Warbirds, Wings and Wheels 2021 will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Tickets are limited. For tickets or more information and a complete listing of the day’s events, visit www.eventsprout.com/event/warbirds-wings-wheels.

Oct. 21-24 and 28-31

McRaven Candlelight Tours

The McRaven Tour Home, 1445 Harrison St. will host candlelight tours every 15 minutes beginning at 7 and continuing until 9 p.m. Oct. 21-24. The tour will include a ghost hunt telling in each room. The cost is $25, and the tour is not recommended for ages 12 and younger. For more information, call 601-501-1336 or visit www.mcraventourhome.com.

Oct. 22

Twilight Show performances by Warbirds and the Hall of Fame Aeroshell Aerobatic Team will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Vicksburg–Tallulah Regional Airport, 175 VTR Road, Tallulah, La. The event, which is part of Southern Heritage Air Foundation’s Warbirds, Wings and Wheels 2021, will also include live music and food fenders. The cost is $5 and free for ages 12 and younger. For more information and a complete listing of the day’s events, visit www.eventsprout.com/event/warbirds-wings-wheels.

Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31

“Rocky Horror Show”

The Westside Theatre Foundation will present the “Rocky Horror Show” at The Strand Theatre, 717 Clay St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30, and beginning at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets for the live performance are $20 and are available at the Highway 61 Coffeehouse, 1101 Washington St., brownpapertickets.com and at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/WestsideTheatreFoundation.

Oct. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31

“Young Frankenstein”

The Vicksburg Theatre Guild will present “Young Frankenstein” at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30, and beginning at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31. Tickets for the live performance are $20, or $15 for ages 65 and older and 13-18, and $10 for ages 12 and younger, and are available at the box office. For more information, call 601-636-0471 or visit e-vtg.com. The production is not part of the membership season.

Oct. 23

The 4th Annual Mad Scientist 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 3 at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center (ERDC), 3909 Halls Ferry Road. A 1-mile fun run will follow at 9:15 a.m. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the Fun Run. After Oct. 15 the cost will be $30 and $15. Online registration is available through Oct. 21 at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/51238/mad-scientist-run. Packet pick-up for pre-registered racers will run from 3 to 6 p.m. , Oct. 22 at the ERDC Visitors Center, which is just inside the main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road. Packets will also be available for pickup at the race site beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, call 601-634-3706, email mad-scientist-run@usace.army.mil.

Oct. 23

The SHAF Warbird Car Show will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Southern Heritage Air Foundation Museum located at the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport, 175 VTR Airport Road, Tallulah, La. The registration fee is $25 and includes entry into the Warbirds, Wings & Wheels event; food vendors; and a Warbirds in Flight performance by the Hall of Fame Aeroshell Aerobatic Team. For more information, call 318-574-2731 or 601-831-3163. To purchase tickets and a T-shirt, visit https://southernheritageair.networkforgood.com/events/30259-warbird-car-show-2021.

Oct. 23

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will hold a Halloween Haunted Ghost Hunt from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 23 at the SCH Center, 1302 Adams St. The event, co-sponsored by the Mississippi Paranormal Society will feature a meet and greet, introduction to MPS, snacks and a cash bar. Tickets are $60 per person. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For reservations or more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Oct. 28

Positive Pathways Behavioral Health has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1905 Mission 66. All businesses are invited to join in.

Oct. 30

LIFE of Mississippi will hold the Bridging the Gap Walk, which includes a 5K walk, run or roll and stroll-a-thon over the Mississippi River Bridge, Oct. 30. On-site registration begins 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9. Registration is $30 and includes a free T-shirt, towel and 20 oz. tumbler. For more information, call 800-748-9398 or register at www.lifeofms.com.

Oct. 30

The Vicksburg Catholic School Annual Spooky Sprint 5K run and walk will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Bancorp South parking lot, 820 South St. A 1-mile Fun Run will follow at 9. Costumes are encouraged. Following the race, a carnival for kids, food, music, will be held. Entry fees are $35 for the 5K and $20 for 1-mile Fun Run. To register, visithttps://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2021-spooky-sprint. For more information, visit www.vicksburgcatholic.org or call 601-636-2256.

Oct. 30

An Old Depot Museum Halloween Special will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1010 Levee St. The event will feature a new Halloween display, discounted admission pricing, decoration, games, candy and surprises throughout the museum. Costumes are welcome. For more information, call 601-636-6500.

Oct. 30

Porchfest at Historic Fostoria will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 on front porches along Drummond Street in the historic Fostoria neighborhood. The free event will include music, art, food, and family-friendly activities. For more information email vicksburgporchfest@gmail.com.