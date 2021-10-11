How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Alabany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns covering 66 and 53 yards in a 30-0 win over Edward Waters.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three tackles and one pass breakup in a 28-0 loss to Florida A&M.

• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) made his 39th consecutive start and helped the Rebels total 611 yards of offense in a 52-51 victory against Arkansas.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught three passes for 10 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, in a 26-13 loss to UTEP.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass for 12 yards in a 20-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had two tackles and one interception in a 24-20 loss to Alcorn State.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds Academy) went 3-for-3 on PATs in a 40-21 loss to West Georgia. Riley also averaged 36.2 yards on four punts, and had two downed inside the 20.

• Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Kevin Jones (Madison Parish) had three tackles in a 55-21 loss to Georgia State.

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 49-35 win against Bluefield.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off five times in a 35-31 loss to Texas Southern.

• West Alabama defensive back Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had three tackles and one pass breakup in a 44-7 win over Shorter.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg) started at center and helped the Tigers gain nearly 500 yards of offense against Shorter.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had one tackle in a 49-21 loss to Berry College.