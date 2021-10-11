Marvin Rufus Muirhead of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8 at the age of 82. He grew up in the Jeff Davis Community, attending Jeff Davis Academy. Marvin joined the Air Force in 1961. He was stationed in Texas and served Southeast Asia from 1965-1966. Later, stationed in South Carolina from 1966-1968. He was a retired electrician from Waterways Experiment Station and Vicksburg-Warren School District.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 37 years, Stella Daffron Muirhead; two children, Randy Marcell Muirhead (Jane) of Panquitch, Utah and Tracy Muirhead Beers of Vicksburg; two stepchildren, Thomas McLaughlin (Delia) of Monroe, La., and Penny McLaughlin Hays (William (Billy) ) of West Monroe, La.; one brother, Steve Muirhead of Vicksburg, and one sister, Lula Muirhead Cogan of Vicksburg.

Marvin had fifteen grandchildren: Alex Beers, Jessica Muirhead, Ashlee Nale, Candace Hays, Jessica McLaughlin Ward, Glenn McLaughlin, Aaron McLaughlin, Thomas Noah McLaughlin, Harry McLaughlin III, Matthew Hays, William Hays III, and Jessica Miller, Jessica Beers Young and Elizabeth Beers. He also had numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Marvin is predeceased by his first wife, Ruby Rebecca Tatum; father, James Edward Muirhead and mother, Gracie Pearl Goodin; two brothers, Alfred Rist and James Muirhead; one sister, Bertha Guin; two stepsons, Charles McLaughlin and Harry McLaughlin, Jr.

The memorial service will be Thursday, Oct. 14 at Frank J Fisher Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and service will be held at 3 p.m. Brother Billy Brumfield of Immanuel Baptist Church will be officiating. The interment will be at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, 191 US 80, Vicksburg, MS. Pallbearers are Ronnie Muirhead, Sonny Jones, Alvin Jeter, Randy Muirhead, Alex Beers, and Harry McLaughlin III. Honorary pallbearers are William (Billy) Hays and Thomas McLaughlin.