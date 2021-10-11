Pascagoula man dies in wreck

Published 12:54 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By John Surratt

A Pascagoula man died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle wreck on Tiffintown Road.

The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Nicholas Seth Alexander, 20, died after his westbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup left the road in a curve on the 3900 block of Tiffintown Road. Alexander struck several trees and apparently overturned several times. He was not restrained and was ejected  from the car.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The wreck remains under investigation by Deputy Robert Jackson, Pace said, adding the preliminary investigation indicated that speed appeared to be a factor.

 

