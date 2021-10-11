Tony Elzie passed away on Oct. 7 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in Monroe, La. He was 62.

He was the son of the late Wade Elzie, Jr. and the late Margie Elzie Garrett.

He is survived by his daughter, Tomika (Torricus) Brown of Terry, Miss; son, Antonio (Zandra) Elzie of Midlothian, Texas; sisters, Brenda Elzie (Henry) Bell of Longview, Texas and Donna Elzie (Joseph) Harris of Vicksburg; nephew, Michael (Kearia) Reed of Longview, Texas; uncle, Charles Elzie of Spanaway, Wash.; god uncle, Alonzo Stevens of Vicksburg; eight grandchildren, Orleacia King, Torrian Brown, Azariah Elzie, Tomias Brown, Antonio Elzie, Jr., Tylan Brown, Alivia Elzie, Taraye Brown and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Minister Mable Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with family present from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.