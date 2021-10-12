College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 12-18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Tuesday, Oct. 12

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette

Thursday, Oct. 14

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Navy at Memphis

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Friday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. ESPN – Clemson at Syracuse

6 p.m. CBSSN – Marshall at North Texas

9 p.m. ESPNU – Montana State at Weber State

9:30 p.m. ESPN – California at Oregon

9:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 16

11 a.m. ABC – Central Florida at Cincinnati

11 a.m. CBS – Auburn at Arkansas

11 a.m. Fox – Oklahoma State at Texas

11 a.m. ESPN – Florida at LSU

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Nebraska at Minnesota

11 .m. FS1 – Michigan State at Indiana

11 a.m. ESPNU – Tulsa at South Florida

11 a.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Missouri

11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Northwestern

11 a.m. CBSSN – Yale at Connecticut

2:30 p.m. ABC – Purdue at Iowa

2:30 p.m. CBS – Kentucky at Georgia

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

2:30 p.m. ESPN – BYU at Baylor

2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Western Michigan

2:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Wyoming

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Central Michigan

2:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado

3 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina

6 p.m. ESPN – Alabama at Mississippi State

6 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at UNLV

6:30 p.m. ABC – TCU at Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Kansas State

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Tennessee

7 p.m. Big Ten – Army at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m. Fox – UCLA at Washington

8 p.m. FS1 – Air Force at Boise State

9 p.m. ESPN – Arizona State at Utah

9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Hawaii at Nevada

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

Sunday, Oct. 17

Noon Fox – Green Bay at Chicago

Noon CBS – Kansas City at Washington

3:25 p.m. CBS – Dallas at New England

7:15 p.m. NBC – Seattle at Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 18

7:15 p.m. ESPN – Buffalo at Tennessee