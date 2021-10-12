College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 12-18

Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette
Thursday, Oct. 14
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Navy at Memphis
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Friday, Oct. 15
6 p.m. ESPN – Clemson at Syracuse
6 p.m. CBSSN – Marshall at North Texas
9 p.m. ESPNU – Montana State at Weber State
9:30 p.m. ESPN – California at Oregon
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at San Jose State
Saturday, Oct. 16
11 a.m. ABC – Central Florida at Cincinnati
11 a.m. CBS – Auburn at Arkansas
11 a.m. Fox – Oklahoma State at Texas
11 a.m. ESPN – Florida at LSU
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Nebraska at Minnesota
11 .m. FS1 – Michigan State at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPNU – Tulsa at South Florida
11 a.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Missouri
11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Northwestern
11 a.m. CBSSN – Yale at Connecticut
2:30 p.m. ABC – Purdue at Iowa
2:30 p.m. CBS – Kentucky at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
2:30 p.m. ESPN – BYU at Baylor
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Western Michigan
2:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Wyoming
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Central Michigan
2:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado
3 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN – Alabama at Mississippi State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at UNLV
6:30 p.m. ABC – TCU at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Kansas State
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Tennessee
7 p.m. Big Ten – Army at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m. Fox – UCLA at Washington
8 p.m. FS1 – Air Force at Boise State
9 p.m. ESPN – Arizona State at Utah
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Hawaii at Nevada

NFL ON TV
Thursday, Oct. 14
7 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Sunday, Oct. 17
Noon Fox – Green Bay at Chicago
Noon CBS – Kansas City at Washington
3:25 p.m. CBS – Dallas at New England
7:15 p.m. NBC – Seattle at Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 18
7:15 p.m. ESPN – Buffalo at Tennessee

More News

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies, Vicksburg Police assist in capture of car thief

Mayor considering study to possibly privatize public works

Tony Elzie

Marvin Rufus Muirhead 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to attend any of the fall events this month in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...