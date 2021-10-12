College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 12-18
Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette
Thursday, Oct. 14
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Navy at Memphis
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Friday, Oct. 15
6 p.m. ESPN – Clemson at Syracuse
6 p.m. CBSSN – Marshall at North Texas
9 p.m. ESPNU – Montana State at Weber State
9:30 p.m. ESPN – California at Oregon
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at San Jose State
Saturday, Oct. 16
11 a.m. ABC – Central Florida at Cincinnati
11 a.m. CBS – Auburn at Arkansas
11 a.m. Fox – Oklahoma State at Texas
11 a.m. ESPN – Florida at LSU
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Nebraska at Minnesota
11 .m. FS1 – Michigan State at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPNU – Tulsa at South Florida
11 a.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Missouri
11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Northwestern
11 a.m. CBSSN – Yale at Connecticut
2:30 p.m. ABC – Purdue at Iowa
2:30 p.m. CBS – Kentucky at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
2:30 p.m. ESPN – BYU at Baylor
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Western Michigan
2:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State at Wyoming
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Central Michigan
2:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Colorado
3 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at South Carolina
6 p.m. ESPN – Alabama at Mississippi State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at UNLV
6:30 p.m. ABC – TCU at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Kansas State
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Washington State
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Tennessee
7 p.m. Big Ten – Army at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m. Fox – UCLA at Washington
8 p.m. FS1 – Air Force at Boise State
9 p.m. ESPN – Arizona State at Utah
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Hawaii at Nevada
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Oct. 14
7 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Sunday, Oct. 17
Noon Fox – Green Bay at Chicago
Noon CBS – Kansas City at Washington
3:25 p.m. CBS – Dallas at New England
7:15 p.m. NBC – Seattle at Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 18
7:15 p.m. ESPN – Buffalo at Tennessee