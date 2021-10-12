Jamaal Durrell Stowers

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Jamaal Durrell Stowers Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15 at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with family from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jamaal was preceded in the death by his wife, Shanell Burden Stowers; father, Doff Nicholson; his paternal grandparents, Willie and Patricia Nicholson; maternal great-grandmother, Elease Harper; Aunt Diane Brooks; Greater Aunts, M. Louise Lee and Mary Stanback.

He leaves to cherish his golden memories, three children, Jamya Austin Stowers, Jayden Austin Stowers, and Shamaya Stowers all of Vicksburg. His loving and devoted mother, Carol King Stowers; his maternal grandmother, Shirley King Wallace; two sisters, Lakeshia Bailey and Tamishia Stowers both of Vicksburg; two uncles, Clyde King and John (Tamara) King; four aunts, Donzia King (Bobby) Clark of Madison, Ala., Angela King, Bridgette King and Terry Ann Brooks and a bonus aunt, Kimberly Walton; a host of other relatives and friends. Jamaal Durrell Stowers transitioned Sept. 17 in Vicksburg at the age of 33.

