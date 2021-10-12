McCray-Penson steps down as Mississippi State basketball coach

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson speaks at the Road Dawgs Tour stop in Vicksburg in June. McCray-Penson announced Tuesday she is steppting down as MSU's coach to deal with health issues. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson has stepped down from her position, effective immediately, to focus on her health, the university announced Tuesday.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been faced again with health concerns I had hoped were behind me,” McCray-Penson said in a statement. “In light of these developments, I have decided to step away from coaching in order to devote my full time and energy to addressing those issues. Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able, I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team’s success this season.”

Mississippi State will conduct a national search before naming a new head coach. Doug Novak, who has served as McCray-Penson’s associate head coach, will serve as the team’s head coach on an interim basis.

McCray-Penson was hired by Mississippi State in 2020 and led the Bulldogs to a 10-9 record in her only season. She coached at Old Dominion before that, compiling a 53-39 record from 2017-20.

McCray was a star player at Tennessee and a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Washington Mystics.

“We have a remarkable group of student-athletes on our women’s basketball team, and we will devote our full resources to supporting them during this transition and throughout the season,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen said.

 

More News

Mississippi Levee Board allowed to intervene in Yazoo Backwater pumps suit

Jamaal Durrell Stowers

Warren County Board of Supervisors discuss ARPA funding proposals at Monday work session

Vicksburg board discusses plan to pave 42 city streets

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to attend any of the fall events this month in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...