Warren County Board of Supervisors discuss ARPA funding proposals at Monday work session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors, during its work session on Monday, discussed initial proposals received for use of the $8.8 million in funding anticipated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

Six public meetings were scheduled by the board to allow organizations, entities and individuals to present possible ARPA fund uses or projects. Four meetings have already been held prior to the Monday work session. The last two were held this past Monday and Tuesday.

District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said, following the proposals from the community, the board would then reach out to county department heads as to the needs specific to county-owned facilities.

Barfield said the board would probably do this in the next two weeks.

“We will then be in a good position to determine how to allocate the funds to different categories including county infrastructure, health care, housing. Youth and social services, tourism and other support impacted by the pandemic,” Barfield said.

Sixty-five groups submitted proposals and Barfield said the board was in the process of having questions answered in this series of six public meetings.

ARPA funding was provided to prevent or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the community — as well as other eligible uses as defined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The county has up until the end of 2024 to allocate monies.