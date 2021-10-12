Waterview Casino hosting BBQ with a View competition

WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg is preparing for its first BBQ competition event.

On Nov. 13, WaterView Casino will award $15,000 in prize money to the best BBQ teams. WaterView is inviting teams from around the Southeast to compete in its Backyard BBQ Contest. This event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the foremost authority on BBQ competitions.

A total of 10 winners will split the prize money: the top five finishers each for chicken and ribs will be paid. From those winners, there will be a Reserve and Grand Champion chosen.

“We’re beyond excited to finally host a BBQ competition here at WaterView,” said Director of Marketing Amy Hudson. “The plan is to hold this event annually to bring some of the best BBQ teams in the country to Vicksburg year after year.”

To enter your team, visit either the WaterView Casino & Hotel website (www.waterviewcasino.com) or the KCBS website (www.kcbs.us) and complete an application. Teams in this competition will be awarded points for annual standings. Festivities begin on Friday afternoon with teams gathering for inspections and to kick things off. Winners will be announced Saturday afternoon.