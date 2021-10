Funeral services for Flora B. Gipson, 88, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Rose Hill MB Church, Anguilla, Miss. Burial will be at Anguilla Cemetery, Anguilla, Miss. Rev. James Gray will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork, Miss. She died Friday, Oct. 8 at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork, Miss.