Mahoney: Our OTRR volunteers and sponsors deserve a huge ‘Thank You!’

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation is so grateful for all the organizations and individuals that encouraged, sponsored, volunteered, supported and participated in the 33rd annual Over the River Run.

The financial support from Ergon, Ameristar Casino, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, International Paper, Vollor Vollor & Herring, WaterView Casino & Hotel, Guaranty Bank & Trust, McDonald’s, Mutual Credit Union, Trustmark, Curb Appeals Real Estate, Scott Robbins Physical Therapy, Keller Williams Realty/Julie Patton Johnson, New York Life/Stan Kline, The Vicksburg Post, Visit Vicksburg and Merit Health River Region made the event a success from the very beginning. Donated support from Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Fleet Feet Sports meant so much to the success of this wonderful community event.

Many volunteers consisted of representatives from all over the community who worked the day of the event and the many days before bringing everything together. A special thanks to the dedicated city and county officials of Vicksburg and Delta, La., the Bridge Commission of Warren County and the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Their teamwork allows us to run the race safely and without complication. Also, thanks to MS Race Timing and the MS Track Club! Thanks to Ameristar for helping put on that awesome after-party! And to Mike Calnan, who did a fabulous job taking pictures and getting them posted on Facebook. Please go check them out!

The Over the River Run is a very important fundraiser for the SCHC! And it took all of you to make this work. From the pre-event organization to the after-party and everything in between, all things went extremely well! We could not have done it without you! So, whatever part you played, please know how important it was and how much we appreciate you!

THANK YOU again for your help and for supporting the SCHF! We look forward to planning the 34th annual Over the River Run on October 8, 2022!

— Stacey M. Mahoney

Stacey Mahoney is the director of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.