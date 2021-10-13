Strand Theatre screening ‘The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses’ 

A documentary film with contributions from legendary names in film and music will play at the Strand Theatre in Vicksburg on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” is a feature documentary that is executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, and features music by Bruce Springsteen and Willie Nelson.

This film takes audiences on an odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on federal lands in the United States and more than 50,000 under government protection.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Philipps said, “The wild horse is so ingrained in the American imagination that even for those who have never seen one know what it stands for: fierce independence, unbridled freedom, the bedrock ideals of the nation. From car ads to high school mascots, the wild horse — popularly known as the mustang — is the enduring icon of America. But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question.

“Watching this movie will make you fall in love with America all over again and understand why the protection of our wild horses and our public lands are worth fighting for.”

The film won Best Documentary at the Houston World Fest and the LA Film Festival and won the Audience Choice Award at the San Diego Film Festival.

It screened at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and Malibu Film Festival and was an official selection in 10 other festivals.

Tickets to see “The Mustangs” at the Strand Theatre can be purchased for $10 at Highway 61 Coffeehouse and online at https://mustangs.brownpapertickets.com.