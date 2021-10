Odette Roberts born on Oct. 18, 1963 and died on Oct. 12. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Roberts and her father George Thomas (Tommy) Roberts. Survivors: sister Peggy Esquevil of Texas; brother David Roberts of Vicksburg; stepmother Mae Belle Roberts of Utica, Miss.; aunts Linda Newcomb and Charline Lawrence and uncle Gary Allen all of Texas.