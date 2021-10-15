James W. Harvey

James W. “Jim” or “Red” Harvey, 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Sumner, Iowa. He was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Vicksburg. At the age of 14, Jim walked down to the riverfront to try for a job on a riverboat to help his family out. He succeeded at this, beginning a lifelong career on or near the Mississippi River and its towboats. He would not retire from the river transportation business until age 79, having served successively as deckhand, engineer, pilot, captain, and port captain for a variety of barge companies over the years. Among his many, many friends in the industry were notables Jesse Brent, Bilbo Williamson and Steve Golding. He is survived by his wife, Jan of Sumner Iowa; his children, James W. “Butch” Harvey, Jr. of Greenville, Miss., Sylvia “Toni” Harvey of Panama City Beach, Fla., Bob (Paula) Harvey of Houston, Texas, Kermit (Lady Margaret) Harvey of Flora, Miss., and Brennan (Ly) Wilder of Bloomington, Ind.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.