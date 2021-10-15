Warren County Land Records: Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2021

Records September 27 to October 4

Warranty Deeds

* Rokiya Dotson to Fred Allen, Part of Lot 48, Springfield.

* Franklin D. Berry and Janice A. Berry to Perla Shalynn Judson and Natalie Brown Erves, Lot 33, Terraces Subdivision.

* Chad M. Joseph to Antonio T. Calvin, Lot 210, Oak Park No. 4.

* Daniel S. Carr to James K. Smith, Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Jason Andrew Christy to Christopher Guizerix and Anna Lauren Guizerix, Lot 60, Speeds Subdivision.

* Save It Mini Storage LLC to Crevitt Properties LLC, Part of Lots 51 & 52, Reading Survey.

* James Q. Davis to Ernest Ricky Dotson and Renee C. Nicholson, Lot 5, Porterfield.

* James Q. Davis to Ernest Ricky Dotson and Renee C. Nicholson, Lot 4, Porterfield.

* Dai Quoc Phung to Georgia A. Donerson, Lot 109, Marion Park No. 2, Block B.

* Jeffery S. Flathau, Successor Trustee and William J. Flathau Revocable Trust to Jeffrey S.Flathau, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East and Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jeffrey S. Flathau to Suzanne Dawsey Phipps, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East and Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Jeff L. Stewart to Brady Lane Harrell and James Benjamin Harrell, Lot 4, Chotard Lake Estates.

* Calvin L. Horton and Queenie (Queen Rogers) Harris to Calvin L. Horton and Queen Rogers, Lot 3, Sky Heights.

* Jonathan Hopkins and Jessica Hopkins to Heather Michelle Underhill, Lot 410, Stonegate Subdivision-Part 4.

* Inn of Vicksburg Inc. to Randy Moore, Lot 20, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Johnny M. Puckett and Johnnie Anne Puckett to Tammy M. Jackson, Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Regina Antoinette Real Estate LLC to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Block 3, Lot 14, Bowmar Avenue Addition.

* Greg Landers and Dedra Landers to Peter V. Montalbano and Rachel T. Montalbano, Lot 44 and part of Lot 45, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

* Bessie B. Williams to Sandy Travis Mann, Lot 124, Marion Park No. 2, Block B.

* Kelvin E. McRaven to Vincent V. McRaven, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Doris M. Turnage to Gloria Miller, Lot 13, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

* Evan T. Nevels and Harley A. Nevels to William E. Sweet, Lot 12, Lake Park Estates No. 8.

* The Vicksburg Car Store LLC to V. H. Holdings LLC and Hung Nguyen, Part of Lot 6, Marion Heights.

* Gary D. Osburn and Melissa K. Osburn to Carol Shree Roberts, Lot 24, Brookwood Place Part II.

* Revolution Enterprises to Patrick Michael Weaver and Brooke Nan Stevens Weaver, Lot 55, Wildwood No. 1.

Deeds of Trust September 27 to October 4

* Gloria Miller to American Financial Network Inc., Lot 13, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

* Charles Crump and Esparanda Renee Sampson to American Pacific Mortgage Corp., Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Calvin W. Hamblin Sr. and Phyllis Hamberlin to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 43, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

* Peter V. Montalbano and Rachel Montalbano to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 44 and Part of Lot 45, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

* Perla Shalynn Judson and Natalie Brown Erves to Franklin D. Berry and Janice A. Berry, Lot 33, Terraces.

* Randy Moore to Broker Solutions, Lot 20, Openwood Plantation No.1.

* Antonio Calvin to Mortgage Research Center LLC, Lot 210, Oak Park No. 4.

* Eugene Carson to Home Bank, Lot 63, Pleasant Valley Subdivision Resurvey.

* Eugene Carson to Home Bank, Lot 128, Hamilton Heights No. 4.

* Eugene Carson to Home Bank, Lot 40, Fair Hill No. 3.

* Eugene Carson III to Home Bank, Lot 41, Enchanted Hills No. 3.

* Karyl K. Carson and Kimmerli Carson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 27, Lake Forest No. 1.

* David M. Cooke and Cheryl N. Cooke to Riverhills Bank, Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Crevitt Properties LLC to River Hills Bank, Part of Lots 51 & 52, Reading Survey.

* Marc David Grace and Leslie Boyle Grace to Cross Keys Bank, Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Kimberly L. Garcia to Mutual Credit Union, Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Georgia A. Donerson to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 109, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

* Heather Michelle Underhill to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 419, Stonegate Subdivision-Part 4.

* Christopher Guizerix and Anna Lauren Guizerix to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 60, Speeds Subdivision.

* Patrick Michael Weaver and Brooke Nan Stevens Weaver to Fidelity Bank, Lot 55, Wildwood.

* John A. Thomason IV and Brittany T. Thomason to Fidelity Bank, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Josie Quimby to Flagstar Bank, Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jennifer Ketchings Gilliland and Harry H. Gilliland Jr. To River Hills Bank, Lot 15, Acadia Hills.

* Helen M. Grissom to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 38, Belle Meade No. 1.

* Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to River Hills Bank, Lot 48, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 2.

* Dana G. Wells to Helicon Capital LLC, Lot 2, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

* Judy B. Uzzle to Home Bank N.A., Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Kingdom Management Group LLC to IRA Services Trust Co. CFBO, Lot 14, Bowmar Avenue Addition.

* Leroy N. Johnson and Betty Wimes Johnson to Regions Bank, Part of the Southwest ¼ of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Carole Shree Roberts to J P Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Lot 24, Brookwood Place Part III.

* Kya K. Thomas to Liberty Bank and Trust, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Bobby J. Wesley Jr. to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 20, Hillcrest No. 1

* Stacey Lomax to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 67, Oak Park No.1.

* Justin Michael Lum and Christie Ann Lum to Southern AgCredit ACA, Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 4 East and Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Sandy T. Mann to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 124, Marion Park No. 2, Block B.

* Vincent V. McRaven to Trustmark National Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Gregory Todd Moore and Tabitha Moore to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Kristopher James Pecanty and Ashley Boland Picanty to Mutual Credit Union, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Marcia G. Zorn to Regions Bank, Lot 39-C, Sylvan Flats.

* James K. Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

September 27 to October 4 Marriage Licenses

* David Landon Johnson, 36, Vicksburg, to Angela Ann Morgan, 37, Vicksburg.

* Timothy Sean Williams, 27, Vicksburg, to Caray Leigh Norris, 27, Vicksburg.

* James Anthony Williams, 46, Vicksburg, to Juanita Ann Owens, 48, Vicksburg.

* Samuel Dillon Little, 22, Vicksburg, to Victoria Ann Davenport, 20, Vicksburg.

*Christopher Lee Crabtree, 48, Vicksburg, to Melanie Anne Jones, 47, Vicksburg.

* Mark Anthony Bynum, 54, Vicksburg, to Crystal Helene Woodard, 44, Vicksburg.