Lisa Lusco Resta, 62, died peacefully on Oct. 12 after a lengthy illness. As in life, Lisa was courageous and independent in this long battle and she will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa was born on Aug. 4, 1959, to Margaret and Sam Lusco in Vicksburg. She and her family were members of St. Paul Catholic Church and she attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and St. Aloyisius High School. After graduation from Ole Miss and traveling and working in marketing for R.J. Reynolds, Lisa settled in Jackson. There she married John Resta, her husband of 31 years, and began her 36-year association with Foil Wyatt Architects, where she served as Director of Marketing, Office Manager and beloved “Queen.”

Lisa loved spending time with family and friends and had a passion for reading, traveling, dining and fine wine, and especially for caring for her loving dog, Hobson. She touched all who knew her with her dedication, loyalty, and sense of place.

Lisa is survived by her husband John; her sister Linda Robinson (Mitchell) and her brothers Matt Lusco (Janet) and Sam Lusco (Sharon); her mother-in-law Nan Resta; her sisters-in-law Liz Draper (Don) and Janet Wagner (Steve). She was a loving aunt to her nieces, Olivia Champion, Katie Fisk, Allyson and Megan Lusco, Lauren Draper and Nan Marie Wagner; to her nephews Matthew Lusco, Ryan Lusco Steven Wagner, and Matt Draper.

She is also survived by four great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Lisa was also dearly loved by her work family at Foil Wyatt and is mourned by all she worked with, most especially Mike Foil and Cassie Parker who she not only worked closely with, but who were among her most loving caregivers over the past several months.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends request that donations be made to either Community Animal Rescue & Adoption (CARA), P.O. Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060, St. Paul Catholic Church, 713 Crawford St., Vicksburg, MS 39180, or the Lusco Memorial Scholarship at The University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.