Stephen Lee Miles passed away at his home on Oct.13. He was born in the Village of Little Valley, N.Y., July 2, 1940, to the late Kenneth and Doris Miles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an older brother and sister. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dianne Miles; a son, Christopher Miles; grandson, Augustus Miles; brother, Alan Miles; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was proud to have graduated in 1964 from Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his career, he worked his way up to managing manufacturing plants in Ireland, Amsterdam, California, and Vicksburg where he retired as Plant Manager from Simpson Duravent in 2009.

Steve loved being by the water with a real passion for sailing and fishing. He loved animals, enjoying horseback riding and time with his rescue dogs. He had an appreciation for art and historic preservation. He was an avid collector and for many years took an active part in the Vicksburg Art Association and Historical Preservation Society.

Steve could never stop having a project, always making things better, whether it was restoring an old home or building the home where he came to rest. He can best be described as a real warrior conquering challenges his whole life. Steve lived a great straightforward life and will be remembered for his generosity, compassion and sense of humor with a genuine laugh.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS. A private memorial will be held for the family, culminating in fulfilling his wishes to have his ashes scattered at Cat Island on the Gulf Coast because of his love of the water and where he spent memorable times with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to The American Cancer Society, Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.