Stressful deadlines allowed for a delicious early Thanksgiving meal

Sometimes my job can be stressful.

As I have said in the past, working on deadlines is anxiety provoking.

Take Friday for instance. I had several stories to finish up and the clock was ticking.

In fact, my nerves were in such a state I had to turn the air-conditioner thermostat down low to ward off underarm perspiration.

Fortunately, I came in under the wire and all was good.

Deadlines for the Vicksburg Living Magazine do me the same way.

But while the pressure to perform can rattle the nerves, this job also has some pretty delicious perks.

I’ve mentioned how we all get to taste test the food after we finish the recipes photo shoot, but last week, we stepped it up a notch and had a sit-down meal.

For the food section of the holiday issue of the magazine, William Furlong whipped up some great casseroles that could be prepared.

He even went the whole nine yards and set a beautiful table at the Duff Green mansion, where the pictures were taken.

And they turned out awesome, by the way.

After we had gotten plenty of shots, this time instead of grabbing a to-go plate, William invited the entire newsroom and David Rorick, our photographer, to an early Thanksgiving meal.

We all gathered around the large table in the beautiful dining room, served our plates and enjoyed one another’s company.

The conversation took a sentimental turn as several shared their family Thanksgiving traditions.

We also talked about the food served at our respective homes, and even reminisced about recipes that had been passed down through the years.

The oyster dressing that William prepared for the photo shoot had been a family recipe and I feel fortunate he chose to share it with our readers.

During the meal we also all agreed that no matter which sweet potato casserole recipe is made, it can always double as a dessert.

Raegan Pope, who is on our marketing team, didn’t even put any on her plate until she had finished the rest of the meal.

It was a fun evening and a Thanksgiving meal to remember.