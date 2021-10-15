Stressful deadlines allowed for a delicious early Thanksgiving meal

Published 3:42 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Sometimes my job can be stressful. 

As I have said in the past, working on deadlines is anxiety provoking. 

Take Friday for instance. I had several stories to finish up and the clock was ticking. 

In fact, my nerves were in such a state I had to turn the air-conditioner thermostat down low to ward off underarm perspiration. 

Fortunately, I came in under the wire and all was good. 

Deadlines for the Vicksburg Living Magazine do me the same way. 

But while the pressure to perform can rattle the nerves, this job also has some pretty delicious perks. 

I’ve mentioned how we all get to taste test the food after we finish the recipes photo shoot, but last week, we stepped it up a notch and had a sit-down meal. 

For the food section of the holiday issue of the magazine, William Furlong whipped up some great casseroles that could be prepared. 

He even went the whole nine yards and set a beautiful table at the Duff Green mansion, where the pictures were taken. 

And they turned out awesome, by the way. 

After we had gotten plenty of shots, this time instead of grabbing a to-go plate, William invited the entire newsroom and David Rorick, our photographer, to an early Thanksgiving meal. 

We all gathered around the large table in the beautiful dining room, served our plates and enjoyed one another’s company. 

The conversation took a sentimental turn as several shared their family Thanksgiving traditions. 

We also talked about the food served at our respective homes, and even reminisced about recipes that had been passed down through the years. 

The oyster dressing that William prepared for the photo shoot had been a family recipe and I feel fortunate he chose to share it with our readers.  

During the meal we also all agreed that no matter which sweet potato casserole recipe is made, it can always double as a dessert. 

Raegan Pope, who is on our marketing team, didn’t even put any on her plate until she had finished the rest of the meal. 

It was a fun evening and a Thanksgiving meal to remember.  

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

ROAD TRIP: Model T group touring area stops in Vicksburg

United Way striving to help Vicksburg and Warren County ALICE families

Smart Movie Review: ‘No Time to Die’

Juco football roundup: Hinds has an easy night; Northwest, EMCC beat ranked foes

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to attend any of the fall events this month in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...