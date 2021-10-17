The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

WC softball clinic

Warren Central’s softball team will host a skills clinic on Nov. 1, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at its home field at Warren Central High School. The clinic is for players in grades 1-6.

The fee is $30 per person. Registration will take place on Oct. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Warren Central softball fieldhouse. Players should wear softball pants and an athletic shirt to the clinic, and bring their own glove, bat and turf cleats or tennis shoes. No metal cleats are allowed.

For more information, email Warren Central softball coach Dana McGivney at dmcgivney@vwsd.org.

Mad Scientist 5K

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) will open its gates for the Mad Scientist 5K on Oct. 23. The event includes a 5K run and race walk, and a 1-mile children’s fun run, on the ERDC campus.

The race will begin at 8 a.m.

Online registration is available through Oct. 21 at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/51238/mad-scientist-run.

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run.

Packet pick-up for pre-registered racers will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the ERDC Visitors Center, which is just inside the main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road. Raceday registration and packet pick-up will be available at the race site on Oct. 23, beginning at 7 a.m. at the ERDC Headquarters Building, which can be accessed off Halls Ferry Road just past Bering Street.

Spooky Sprint 5K

Vicksburg Catholic Schools will hold its Spooky Sprint 5K on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Vicksburg.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the BancorpSouth parking lot, 820 South Street, and will feature a 5K run and race walk as well as a 1-mile children’s fun run. A Halloween carnival will also be held on the site.

The Spooky Sprint 5K is an all-ages run with a Halloween theme. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, although it is not required.

Online registration is available at https://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2021-spooky-sprint.

The registration fee is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run, and includes a race T-shirt.

Reindeer Run 5K

The Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Dec. 4, at Catfish Row Art Park. The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 a.m., and follow a course through downtown Vicksburg. All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue. Post-race events include food, adult beverages, a pet parade and games for children.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online through raceroster.com.