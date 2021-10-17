How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had four total tackles in a 28-7 loss to Jackson State.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off seven times in a 34-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught two passes for 13 yards in a 24-12 loss to Alcorn State.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown, and also had one tackle in a 34-20 victory against Texas Southern.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center in a 42-17 loss to Valdosta State.

• Belhaven linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg) had one solo tackle in a 44-0 win over Sul Ross State.

• Millsaps College linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had one solo tackle in a 46-0 loss to Trinity College.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds) went 2-for-3 on PATs in a 20-7 victory over Shorter.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for nine yards, and one rushing attempt for two yards in a 34-0 loss to UAB.

• Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown (St. Aloysius) started at right guard in a 31-26 win at Tennessee. It was the 40th consecutive start of Brown’s career.