‘Classics in the Courtyard’ gets early start Friday with The Red Tops tribute and author Bill Morris

Published 5:11 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Red Tops perform in Vicksburg at the height of the band's popularity, fronted by Rufus McKay. (photo contributed)

In conjunction with Friday’s “Classics in the Courtyard” concert series, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will offer “Remembering Rufus and the Red Tops.”

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the SCHC courtyard and will feature Mississippi author, Bill Morris.

Morris will be on hand to sign his latest book, “This Magic Moment: My Journey of Faith, Friends, and The Father’s Love.” The book focuses on Morris’ passion for early rock and roll/doo-wop and rhythm and blues, and his remarkable decades-long friendships with the lead singer of The Red Tops Rufus McKay and three other legendary singers who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During the event, Morris will also share his memories and photos of The Red Tops and others.

“It is fitting that the SCHF is focusing on The Red Tops for this particular luncheon event,” SCHF executive director Stacey Mahoney said. “Oct. 22 would have been Rufus’s 95th birthday.”

Half of the proceeds from Friday’s book signing, Mahoney said, will benefit the SCHF.

Immediately following “Remembering Rufus and the Red Tops,” “Classics in the Courtyard” will kick off and run from noon to 1 p.m.

This week’s feature performance will be presented by the Calvin Dunkin Jr. Band.

“Calvin is a musician, singer, songwriter, recording artist and a true star in the Vicksburg Blues Society’s roster of artists,” Mahoney said.

And to honor McKay’s 95th birthday, Dunkin’s band will play music from the ’50s and ’60s performed by the Vicksburg-based Red Tops.

“And if you don’t have to go back to work right away, hang around and enjoy a bonus set from 1 to 2 p.m.,” Mahoney said.

The free concert is presented in partnership with the Vicksburg Blues Society.

Lunch will be provided by Goldies Express and the cost is $12.

Reservations are required for lunch and should be made by Thursday, Oct. 21 by 5 p.m. To make a reservation, call 601-631-2997.

“Classics in the Courtyard” will continue on Friday, Oct. 29, with a performance by The Patrick Smith Band. Lunch will be provided by Sports Force Parks and on Friday, Nov.5, with a performance by Blackwater Trio “Deluxe.” Lunch TBA.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

