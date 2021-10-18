‘Classics in the Courtyard’ gets early start Friday with The Red Tops tribute and author Bill Morris

In conjunction with Friday’s “Classics in the Courtyard” concert series, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will offer “Remembering Rufus and the Red Tops.”

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the SCHC courtyard and will feature Mississippi author, Bill Morris.

Morris will be on hand to sign his latest book, “This Magic Moment: My Journey of Faith, Friends, and The Father’s Love.” The book focuses on Morris’ passion for early rock and roll/doo-wop and rhythm and blues, and his remarkable decades-long friendships with the lead singer of The Red Tops Rufus McKay and three other legendary singers who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During the event, Morris will also share his memories and photos of The Red Tops and others.

“It is fitting that the SCHF is focusing on The Red Tops for this particular luncheon event,” SCHF executive director Stacey Mahoney said. “Oct. 22 would have been Rufus’s 95th birthday.”

Half of the proceeds from Friday’s book signing, Mahoney said, will benefit the SCHF.

Immediately following “Remembering Rufus and the Red Tops,” “Classics in the Courtyard” will kick off and run from noon to 1 p.m.

This week’s feature performance will be presented by the Calvin Dunkin Jr. Band.

“Calvin is a musician, singer, songwriter, recording artist and a true star in the Vicksburg Blues Society’s roster of artists,” Mahoney said.

And to honor McKay’s 95th birthday, Dunkin’s band will play music from the ’50s and ’60s performed by the Vicksburg-based Red Tops.

“And if you don’t have to go back to work right away, hang around and enjoy a bonus set from 1 to 2 p.m.,” Mahoney said.

The free concert is presented in partnership with the Vicksburg Blues Society.

Lunch will be provided by Goldies Express and the cost is $12.

Reservations are required for lunch and should be made by Thursday, Oct. 21 by 5 p.m. To make a reservation, call 601-631-2997.

“Classics in the Courtyard” will continue on Friday, Oct. 29, with a performance by The Patrick Smith Band. Lunch will be provided by Sports Force Parks and on Friday, Nov.5, with a performance by Blackwater Trio “Deluxe.” Lunch TBA.