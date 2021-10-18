Dannon Ettinger Barrett Forbes

Published 1:25 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Dannon Ettinger Barrett Forbes, affectionately known as Deb, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. She was born July 3, 1958, in Vicksburg.

Arrangements for a Celebration of Life service for all who knew and loved her have been made for Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a contribution to Mothers of Drunk Driving (MADD) or the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society in Debs honor.

More News

Evangelist Corrine Palmer

Patricia Anita Turello

Mary Nell Hawkins McDonald

Charles Britton

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Are you planning to attend any of the fall events this month in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...