Dannon Ettinger Barrett Forbes, affectionately known as Deb, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. She was born July 3, 1958, in Vicksburg.

Arrangements for a Celebration of Life service for all who knew and loved her have been made for Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Hawkins United Methodist Church in Vicksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a contribution to Mothers of Drunk Driving (MADD) or the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society in Debs honor.