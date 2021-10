A graveside service for Mary Nell Hawkins McDonald, age 95, was held at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, La., officiated by Brother Johnny Wilkins under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La.

McDonald passed away at her home Saturday, Oct.16, in Newellton, La. She was born on Sept. 5, 1926, in Tensas Parish, La.