Daniel Clinton Hearn took his last breath at the young age of 49 at CMMC in Jackson, Miss. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Clint was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, a place he was proud to call home. He was a hard worker, a great man and the best father.

Clint was survived by his mother Kathy Ferguson Hooper (Bill) and father Danny Hearn (Sandy); his brother Chad Hearn; his children Ashley Alatorre (Phillip), Austin Wann, Kristen Kendrick (Bryce) Justin, Brayden and Kyleigh Hearn; his grandchildren Brennan and Aidan Alatorre and Karlee, Caroline and Kollyn Kendrick. He was also survived by his grandmother MaryAnne Dotson (Lee); his loving companion Wendy Trevilion; his nephew Tyler Hearn; his stepsister Mandy (Johnnie Dale) Grimshel and his best friend Jake.

Clint attended Warren Central High School when he decided he would work instead, and he never looked back. As a Heavy Equipment Operator belonging to the IUOE Local 624, he could operate any piece of machinery with precision. He rose before the sun, making the most of his time on Earth, and cherished the same group of friends that he did as an adolescent. He also touched many souls throughout his experience traveling the world with the Union. He lived his life unfiltered and unfazed, with character so strong that it will live on for generations. Services will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 23, visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.