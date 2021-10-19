Vicksburg man among those killed in Jackson nightclub shooting

A 22-year-old Vicksburg man was among three people killed in a nightclub shooting during the weekend in Jackson.

Elijah Bridges, of Vicksburg, and two women — 24-year-old Alicia Brown of McComb, and Deanne Bell, 20, from Gary, Indiana — were killed in the shooting early Sunday at Club Rain in west Jackson.

Jackson media outlets reported that the body of Brown was found at the front of the club and the bodies of Bell and Bridges were found in a storage room at the back of the club. All three had been shot multiple times.

Jackson police said three other people were shot, and their wounds were not life-threatening.

An investigation continues. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a warrant was issued Monday for Jeremy Antoine Johnson, 32.

WLBT-TV reported that the building on Medgar Evers Boulevard had been leased from its owner for a fraternity party, and agreed to provide its own security. Jackson State University held its homecoming festivities over the weekend.

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson said Monday on Facebook that Bell was a sophomore biology major from Gary, Indiana, which is near Chicago.

“Please keep her parents, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Hudson wrote. “This senseless loss is a blow to the entire JSU family.”

The shootings bring Jackson’s total number of homicides to 120 since the beginning of the year.

Hearn said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact authorities or the Crimestopper line at 601-355-TIPS.