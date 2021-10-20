A graveside service has been scheduled for Lillie B. Washington on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Freedman Hall M.B. Church, Hermanville, Miss. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 22 at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington was proceeded in death by her parents Augusta Burrell and Brazella Sayles; step-father Frank Brown; grandparents Rev. William Hampton and Gracie Banks; two brothers Edd and James Burrell; aunt Geneva; Godmother Alice Rockingham and great-nephew JoVonnie Burrell, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband Charlie Washington; step-mother Bessie Sayles of Hermanville, Miss.; two sons, Adrian (Alexandria) Burrell of Vicksburg and Wendell Barnes, Jr. of Hermanville, Miss.; step-daughter Yolonda James of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers, Cornie (Carol) Burrell of St. Louis, Mo. and Richard (Debra) Burrell of Jackson, Miss.; grandchildren, Tybias Williams, Quavion Barnes, Adria Augusta Burrell, and Derriona Watson; and a host of family and friends.

Lillie B. Washington transitioned from this life on Oct. 13, at the age of 69.