Graveside services for Annie Harris, 78, formerly of Mayersville, Miss. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at New Bethel Cemetery, Mayersville, Miss. Rev. O.H. Hall will be officiating. A public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home. Following the public viewing will be a family viewing from 5 p.m to 6 p.m at the funeral home. Harris died Oct. 8 at her home in Chicago, Ill.