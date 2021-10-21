Annie Harris

Published 9:55 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Graveside services for Annie Harris, 78, formerly of Mayersville, Miss. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at New Bethel Cemetery, Mayersville, Miss. Rev. O.H. Hall will be officiating. A public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home. Following the public viewing will be a family viewing from 5 p.m to 6 p.m at the funeral home. Harris died Oct. 8 at her home in Chicago, Ill.

 

