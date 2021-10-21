Funeral services for Charles Britton are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Shiloh M. B. Church in Rolling Fork, Miss. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Reginald Anderson officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cary Community Cemetery under the direction of W .H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 in the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building and social distancing also.

Charles Britton passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 63. He worked for Cappertt Manufactured Housing and had attended New Hope M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Merkie Lee Britton, Sr.; his daughter Umekia Knight; his brothers Roosevelt Jackson and Willis Britton; and his sisters Bernistine Britton and Mildred Britton

He is survived by his three sons Charles Newell of Rolling Fork, Miss. and Kendrick Britton and Eric Britton both of Vicksburg; his three daughters Angela Brown of Vicksburg, Malinda Newell Brown of Vicksburg and Bernice Weatherspoon of Cary, Miss.; his four brothers Johnnie Britton, Jr of Chicago, Ill., Rufus Britton, David Britton, and Herman Britton all of Memphis, Tenn.; his three sisters Mattie Neal of Kissimmee, Fla., Hattie Britton of Rolling Fork, Miss. and Carolyn Britton of Memphis, Tenn.