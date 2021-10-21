Evangelist Corrine Palmer
Published 10:53 am Thursday, October 21, 2021
Funeral services for Evangelist Corrine Palmer are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church with the Rev. Edmond E. Gibbs officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Palmer went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 14 at her daughters home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was 79. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church where she also served on the Pleasant Valley Outreach Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Corrine Shorter; her husband Samuel Eugene Palmer; her son Robert E. Palmer; her daughter Dianne Moffitt; her brothers Robert E. Shorter and Johnnie Shorter; her sisters Christine Miller, and Annie Lee Avis.
She is survived by her son Samuel E. Palmer, Sr. of Jackson, Miss.; her daughter JoAnn Walker of Vicksburg; her brother Willie Shorter of Vicksburg; her sisters Lee Esther Hall and Ernestine Willis of Vicksburg and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.