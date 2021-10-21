Funeral services for Evangelist Corrine Palmer are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church with the Rev. Edmond E. Gibbs officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Palmer went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 14 at her daughters home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was 79. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley M.B. Church where she also served on the Pleasant Valley Outreach Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Corrine Shorter; her husband Samuel Eugene Palmer; her son Robert E. Palmer; her daughter Dianne Moffitt; her brothers Robert E. Shorter and Johnnie Shorter; her sisters Christine Miller, and Annie Lee Avis.

She is survived by her son Samuel E. Palmer, Sr. of Jackson, Miss.; her daughter JoAnn Walker of Vicksburg; her brother Willie Shorter of Vicksburg; her sisters Lee Esther Hall and Ernestine Willis of Vicksburg and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.