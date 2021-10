Melvin Ray Stewart expired Saturday, Oct. 9 at his home in Vicksburg. Melvin was the son of late Marcus and Hazel Stewart. Stewart was a member of the Wayside Baptist Church. Stewart has two sons Micheal and David Stewart; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Wayside Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.