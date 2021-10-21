Mississippi sets severe weather week, asks residents to take stock of emergency supplies

Local emergency management officials are asking residents to start taking stock of their emergency supplies this week during the state’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Gov. Tate Reeves has set Oct. 18-22 as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week to serve as a reminder to state residents to make sure they are ready if severe weather threatens their area.

State emergency officials will have a statewide tornado drill Wednesday.

“We’re encouraging everybody to use the week to make sure that your warning systems and your emergency preparation kits are in place as we get into November; that’s a fairly active weather month, just like April,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said.

Mississippi is in an active tornado area known as the “Dixie Alley.” According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 82 tornadoes were confirmed during 2020 in Mississippi, which was the fifth most on record.

Also, about 25 percent of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes occur during the State’s secondary severe weather in the fall that typically runs from November through December.

MEMA recommends an emergency kit have the following items:

• Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.

• A portable radio with extra batteries.

• A NOAA Weather Radio.

• Non-perishable food for at least three days.

• Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).

• First Aid Kit with prescription medications.

• Bedding and clothing for each family member.

• Blankets and towels

• Plastic dishes and eating utensils.

• Rain jackets and pants.

• Sunscreen, sunglasses and mosquito repellent.

• Baby supplies like food, diapers, and medication.

• Pet supplies such as food, leash and carrier, and vaccination records.

• Sanitary supplies.

• Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, sanitary wipes, toilet paper, trash bags.

• Feminine hygiene products.

• Copies of important documents.

• Driver’s license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records and family pictures.

• Enough cash to fill up a vehicle with gas, and traveler’s checks.

• An emergency generator.

• A bicycle helmet.