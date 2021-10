Funeral services for Robert E. Williams, Sr., 65, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Christian Light MB Church, Anguilla, Miss. Burial will be Anguilla Cemetery, Anguilla, Miss. Rev. Kevin Anderson will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork, Miss. Williams died Oct. 17 at his home in Anguilla, Miss.