Funeral services for Wilbur Tyler-Clay are to be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Church with Rev. Betty Tyler officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation shall be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with facial coverings and social distancing while inside the building.

Clay passed away on Friday, Oct. 15 in the St. Dominic Hospital following a brief illness. She was 84. She was school teacher having taught in the Vicksburg Warren School System from 1967 until 1994. She was a member of the Family Life Church, former member of the Les Souers Charmantes Social and Civic Club, the retired teachers association, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Tyner Ford Post #213.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Alma Rhodes Tyler, Sr.; her brothers Willard Tyler, Jr., Maxwell Tyler, Sr.; her sister Dr. Leila Tyler Sanders and her husband G.T. Clay.

She is survived by her son Jonathan W. Clay, Sr. of Vicksburg and her sister Dr. Diedre Tyler of Salt Lake City, Utah, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.