Davis-Reel Wedding Announcement

Published 3:41 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The marriage of Eleana Michele Davis and Andrew Thomas Reel was celebrated on Saturday, the twenty-second of May, two thousand twenty-one, at six o’clock in the evening at The River House in Vicksburg, Miss., over-looking the Mississippi River. Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, the wedding and reception were held outside. Regrettably, seating was limited due to social distancing.

The parents of the bride are Doctors Michael Lee and Clarissa Behr Davis of Vicksburg. The parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Keith and Stacie Deweese Reel of Louisville, Miss.

Miss Davis is the granddaughter of the late Walter Fred Davis Jr. and his wife, the late Dorothy Leonard Davis of Indianola, Miss., and the late Iley Fant Behr, Jr. and his wife, the late Clara Davenport Behr of Vicksburg. Mr. Reel is the grandson of James Thomas Reel and his wife, Mary Ann Daniel Reel of Macon, Miss., and Mary
Jane Strait DeWeese and the late Warren Levi DeWeese, Jr. of Philadelphia, Miss.

The bride wore a sleeveless ivory gown with an A-line full skirt and lengthy train. The fitted bodice featured floral lace appliques, satin buttons, and beading. Her fingertip veil was edged with seed pearls. She wore her maternal great-great-
great grandmother’s antebellum cameo bracelet. Her all-white bridal bouquet held a variety of Roses, Hydrangeas, and Lisianthus.

Mrs. Evana Davis Bock, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridal Attendants were Mrs. Hannah Agarwal and Mrs. Brittany Meacham. They wore mint-colored gowns and carried bouquets of pastel Roses, Gerberas, and
Hydrangeas. Flowers Girls were Miss Joanna Claiborne Bock and Miss Susanna Louise Bock, nieces of the bride, and Miss Jadeigh Kate Lundy, cousin of the groom. They wore white tulle dresses and carried white baskets of rose petals.

The adult and children female attendants wore pearl jewelry which was a gift from the bride. June Imogen Davis served as the Beloved Canine Attendant.

The Best Man was Mr. Ethan Keith Reel, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Mr. Charles Otto Bock, brother-in-law of bride, and Mr. Dominique Bell. The Ring Bearer was Master Baxter Lee Sellers, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Mr.
Jonathan Sellers and Mr. J.J. Lundy, cousins-in-law of the groom.

Reverend Mitch Cochran officiated the ceremony. Music was beautifully performed by keyboardist, Mrs. Denise Ragsdale, and singers Dr. Paul Ballard, Mrs. Anne Gent, and Mr. Steven Lloyd. Musical selections included traditional
wedding music by Bach and Mouret. Contemporary pieces were “So Will I” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The bride entered to “God Blessed the Broken Road.”

Program Attendants were Mrs. Laura Barnett and Miss Canada Stewart. The wedding director was Mrs. Marcia Cochran. Miss Ashley Bower was the Guest Book Attendant.

Eleana and Andrew’s first dance was lovingly performed to “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” The father-of-the-bride, Dr. Michael Davis, dressed as Toy Story’s Cowboy Sheriff Woody for reveling with Eleana to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
The groom and his mother, Stacie, celebrated the happy event by dancing to “My Wish.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the reception was Mr. Noel Tello.

On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a festive rehearsal dinner at Anchuca. Guests were entertained by a slide presentation of the bride and groom from infancy to the present.

The couple honeymooned at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. They are making their home in Vicksburg where the bride teaches music at Bovina Elementary School and is a free-lance soprano. The groom is a radiology technologist and sonographer at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

