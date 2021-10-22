Davis-Reel Wedding Announcement

The marriage of Eleana Michele Davis and Andrew Thomas Reel was celebrated on Saturday, the twenty-second of May, two thousand twenty-one, at six o’clock in the evening at The River House in Vicksburg, Miss., over-looking the Mississippi River. Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, the wedding and reception were held outside. Regrettably, seating was limited due to social distancing.

The parents of the bride are Doctors Michael Lee and Clarissa Behr Davis of Vicksburg. The parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Keith and Stacie Deweese Reel of Louisville, Miss.

Miss Davis is the granddaughter of the late Walter Fred Davis Jr. and his wife, the late Dorothy Leonard Davis of Indianola, Miss., and the late Iley Fant Behr, Jr. and his wife, the late Clara Davenport Behr of Vicksburg. Mr. Reel is the grandson of James Thomas Reel and his wife, Mary Ann Daniel Reel of Macon, Miss., and Mary

Jane Strait DeWeese and the late Warren Levi DeWeese, Jr. of Philadelphia, Miss.

The bride wore a sleeveless ivory gown with an A-line full skirt and lengthy train. The fitted bodice featured floral lace appliques, satin buttons, and beading. Her fingertip veil was edged with seed pearls. She wore her maternal great-great-

great grandmother’s antebellum cameo bracelet. Her all-white bridal bouquet held a variety of Roses, Hydrangeas, and Lisianthus.

Mrs. Evana Davis Bock, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridal Attendants were Mrs. Hannah Agarwal and Mrs. Brittany Meacham. They wore mint-colored gowns and carried bouquets of pastel Roses, Gerberas, and

Hydrangeas. Flowers Girls were Miss Joanna Claiborne Bock and Miss Susanna Louise Bock, nieces of the bride, and Miss Jadeigh Kate Lundy, cousin of the groom. They wore white tulle dresses and carried white baskets of rose petals.

The adult and children female attendants wore pearl jewelry which was a gift from the bride. June Imogen Davis served as the Beloved Canine Attendant.

The Best Man was Mr. Ethan Keith Reel, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Mr. Charles Otto Bock, brother-in-law of bride, and Mr. Dominique Bell. The Ring Bearer was Master Baxter Lee Sellers, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Mr.

Jonathan Sellers and Mr. J.J. Lundy, cousins-in-law of the groom.

Reverend Mitch Cochran officiated the ceremony. Music was beautifully performed by keyboardist, Mrs. Denise Ragsdale, and singers Dr. Paul Ballard, Mrs. Anne Gent, and Mr. Steven Lloyd. Musical selections included traditional

wedding music by Bach and Mouret. Contemporary pieces were “So Will I” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The bride entered to “God Blessed the Broken Road.”

Program Attendants were Mrs. Laura Barnett and Miss Canada Stewart. The wedding director was Mrs. Marcia Cochran. Miss Ashley Bower was the Guest Book Attendant.

Eleana and Andrew’s first dance was lovingly performed to “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” The father-of-the-bride, Dr. Michael Davis, dressed as Toy Story’s Cowboy Sheriff Woody for reveling with Eleana to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

The groom and his mother, Stacie, celebrated the happy event by dancing to “My Wish.”

The Master of Ceremonies for the reception was Mr. Noel Tello.

On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a festive rehearsal dinner at Anchuca. Guests were entertained by a slide presentation of the bride and groom from infancy to the present.

The couple honeymooned at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. They are making their home in Vicksburg where the bride teaches music at Bovina Elementary School and is a free-lance soprano. The groom is a radiology technologist and sonographer at Merit Health River Region Medical Center.