Emery Lloyd Irwin Jr. of Vicksburg, 55, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 20.

Jr. graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1986. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 33 years, Renae Irwin, and a strong loyal father to five children. His favorite solution when frustrated was to make up his own language. When not working he was Mr. Fixit at home. Duct tape was his usual tool of choice. He will be truly missed.

Jr. is survived by his wife, Renae Irwin; and five children, Christina Morgan (Jerry) Smith, Kathy (Chris) Luna, Candace Morgan, James Lloyd (Amanda) Irwin, and Cassaundra Irwin; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his siblings Debbie Glenn, Eddie Hoover, and Mable Steadman.

Jr. is preceded by his parents, Minnie and Emery Lloyd Irwin Sr.; grandparents Lillian and Wiley Lloyd Irwin and Hattie and Ira Lee Hisaw Sr.; and his grandson Taylor.