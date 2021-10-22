Mary Jane Romero Pecanty

It is with saddened hearts, we must say goodbye to our beloved, Mary Jane Romero (Nana) Pecanty. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 18. Born on Mar. 8, 1941, in Lafayette, La., she moved to Vicksburg in 1971 where she resided with the love of her life, Mitch Pecanty. They were married for 46 years until his passing in 2006. They raised two sons while running the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in Vicksburg for many years until their retirement. Jane was the bookkeeper. Jane’s hobbies were cooking and spending time with her very large family. Jane was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mitchell Pecanty, Sr. and a brother, Leroy Romero.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Joseph Mitchell Pecanty, Jr. (fiancé Monica Lynn), Kenneth Wayne Pecanty (Christy); brother Raymond (Margaret) Romero; sisters Deb (Greg) Aucoin, Patsy Ruth (Travis) Miller and Patsy Ann Leblanc. Jane is also survived by six grandchildren Denise Ratliff, Joseph Pecanty III, Mandi Driver, Kristopher Pecanty, Ashley Tankesly, Danielle Pecanty and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, at First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers are Joseph Pecanty, Jr., Kenneth Pecanty, Adam Driver, Kerry Ratliff, Joseph Pecanty, III. and Kristopher Pecanty.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Dan Edney, Heather Anderson, Yolanda Davidson-Segree, Keith Brumfield, the staff at Promise Hospital, the staff of Belmont Gardens and the staff of Saint Joseph Hospice.

The family wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to Promise Hospital, Belmont Gardens and Saint Joseph Hospice for their years of loving care for Jane.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Shepard or the American Cancer Society.