USA Pawn Celebrates 30th Anniversary

USA Pawn invites its customers and the community to be a part of its 30th Anniversary celebration, held November 4-6 at each of its six area locations in Jackson, Pearl, Canton, and Vicksburg.

“This community has been so good to us since we opened in 1991,” said President Brian Smith. “This is our opportunity to give back and say thanks.”

The family-owned and operated business plans to host plenty of deals, discounts, and giveaways in addition to some significant opportunities to win big prizes.

“We’re giving away a choice between an authentic Louis Vuitton handbag or PS5 game system, as well as $1,000 cash prizes at each one of our six locations,” said Nick Fulton, Managing Partner. Entering to win is simple, he said.

“Anyone can enter by visiting win.usapawn.com.”

On Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, live drawings for a $1,000 cash prize will be held at each of the six store locations. A total of 30 lucky participants, five from each store, who are eligible for the cash drawing will be notified beforehand so that they can be present to win.

The schedule of giveaways is as follows:

Thursday, November 4, 2021

10:00 am 126 N Pearson Road, Pearl

12:00 noon 1171 Ellis Ave, Jackson

2:00 pm 235 Warrenton Road, Vicksburg

Friday, November 5, 2021

10:00 am 203 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson

12:00 noon Megastore location at 2865 I-55 South, Jackson

3:00 pm 1104 E Peace Street, Canton

Everything in the store will be 10% off throughout the weekend and there will be free food, t-shirts, caps, koozies, jewelry cleaning cloths, and more for customers who visit the stores November 4-6. The $1,000 winners will be announced live during the times listed above. The lucky winner who will choose the Louis Vuitton handbag or Sony PS5 will be announced on Monday, November 8th.

In addition, USA Pawn will be selling $10 raffle tickets for a choice of a new Glock Model 34 or new AR15 from Rock River Arms with all proceeds going to benefit The Mississippi Center for Police and Sheriffs which is launching The Vicksburg Soldiers Home which offers emergency homes to veterans experiencing homelessness.

“We’ve had a long relationship with The Mississippi Center for Police and Sheriffs and the work that they’ve done to support law enforcement professionals over the years,” Fulton said. “We are proud to support their mission to eliminate homelessness for Mississippi veterans.”

The winner of the gun raffle will be announced on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11th.

USA Pawn was founded in 1991. For more information, visit usapawn.com, call 601-501-7296, or email at info@usapawn.com.