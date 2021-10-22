Vicksburg Police Department promotes 13 officers

The Vicksburg Police Department promoted 13 officers Friday, promoting seven to sergeant, five to lieutenant and one to captain.

“I have assembled my team,” Police chief Penny Jones said pointing to the four deputy chiefs. She turned to the newly promoted officers and said, “You are the players. I’m expecting good things because you all lead by example.”

“Today we are recognizing your potential, your ability,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. told the officers. “We need to do this more in this city because if you are going to protect and serve this city with honor and integrity then you ought to be rewarded; your potential ought to be recognized. We need to recognize what you do.

“Today we call on you to listen to the people, learn from the people and lead the people, and those people are your colleagues, the people you meet on the street,” he said. “On behalf of the city of Vicksburg, we congratulate you.”

Officers promoted include sergeants: Glentrice Johnson, Leonce Young, Anthony Lanae, John Nguyen, Hunter Anderson, Nicholas Carson and Henry Williams; lieutenants, Dwayne Smith, Tommy Curtis, Kathy Trueheart, Torin Nailor and Claude Billings; captain, Johnny Edwards.