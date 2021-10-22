Warren County Records for the Period October 4 to October 11

Records October 4 to October 11

Warranty Deeds

* Willliam Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier to Khaled Z. Abdeen and Amania A. Doudin, Lot 129A, Oak Park No. 3.

* Chad Ainsworth and Ashley Ainsworth to T&J Investments LLC, Lot 6, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

* Robert E. Barnes and Linda B. Milner to Robert E. Barnes and Dawn C. Barnes, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Margaret C. Theobald to Margaret C. Theobald and Margaret Boyd Ingram, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Robert (Bobby) Sullivan to Richard Allen Brown, Part of Lots 10 & 9, V & M Subdivision.

* Cecelia Mary Jourdan dba Kelly Enterprises LLC to William Chapman and Pamela Chapman, Lot 68, Pecanwood Subdivision Part 2.

* Danny Ray Chester and James Dorsey Chester Jr. to Michael E. Redditt and Melissa Redditt, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Maurice Wayne Evans aka Morris Wayne Evans to Maurice Wayne Evans and Billie Sue Evans, Lots 19 & 20, Smedes Subdivision.

* Maurice Wayne Evans to Maurice Wayne Evans and Billie Sue Evans, Section 3, Township 14 North, 3 East.

* Billie Sue Evans to Maurice Wayne Evans and Billie Sue Evans, Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Kenisha Sullivan Nichols and Lance Lamar Nichols to Nathaniel Freneey and Doretha Freneey, Lot 176, Enchanted Hills No. 4.

* William H. Fulcher Jr. and Genie Mobley Fulcher to Joseph Lamar Malick, Lot 26, Deerfield Subdivision and Lot 4, Bolling Subdivision.

* Thomas Rustin Gardner and Donald Wayne Gardner to Donald Wayne Gardner, Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Regina Antoinette Real Estate LLC to Kingdom Management Group LLC, Lot 2, Railroad Addition.

* Michael Scott Sumrall to Angela Ray O’Brien, Part of Lot 32, Lake Forest No. 1.

Deeds of Trust October 4 to October 11

* Khled Z. Abdeen and Amani A. Doudin to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 129A, Oak Park No. 3.

* Gloria Miller to American Financial Network Inc., Lot 13, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

* Vicksburg Historic Properties to BancorpSouth Bank, Block 30, Lot 200, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Robert C. Godwin and Terry S. Godwin to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 44, Shenandoah Valley No. 3.

* Angela Ray O’Brien to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 32, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Kenyada Blake-Washington and Elton Ledell Washington to Flagstar Bank FSB, Lot 214, Stonegate Subdivision-Part 2.

* Robert V. Cain and Teresa L. Cain to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 103, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Sarah E. Goss and Robert C. Goss to Cornerstone Lending, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Taylor Frazier and Kyle Frazier to Planet Home Lending LLC, Lot 212, Stonegate Subdivision-Part 2.

* Ellen Blair McWhirter and Jason Gargaro to Flagstone Mortgage Corp., Part of Lots 97 and 98, Oak Park No. 1.

* Nathaniel Freeny and Doretha Freeny to Wintrust Mortgage, Lot 176, Enchanted Hills No. 4.

* Ryan C. Gray and Elizabeth Wade Gray to Trustmark National Bank, Part of the Northern ½ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* T & J Property Investments LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 6, No City Tax Subdivision.

* Howard Oliver (Jr.) to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 6, Lightcap Place No. 1.

* Kingdom Management Group LLC to IRA Services Trust Co. CFBO, Part of Lot 2, Railroad Addition.

* Amy Nicole McDougal to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Lot 2, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Kerry N. Rickes and Mary K. Hopson Rickes to Newrez LLC, Lot 13, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 1.

* Gloria J. Pinkey and Robert Pinkney to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 12, Sky Vale.

* Diana Robbins and Chauncey L. Robbins to Riverhills Bank, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

October 4 to October 11 Marriage Licenses

* Calvin Tyron Green, 39, Vicksburg, to Marita Corlette Houston, 40, Vicksburg.

* Nicholas Cassidy Jones, 25, Vicksburg, to Suzanne Drue Smith, 25, Hermanville.

* Austin Guy Jones, 25, Redwood, to Tristen April Stewart, 23, Redwood.

* Shubo Son, 38, Vicksburg, to Li Juan Lin, 37, Vicksburg.

*Timothy Michael Parris, 43, Hattiesburg, to Hanna Elizabeth Holliman, 31, Cordova, Tenn.

* Jacob Edmond Davis, 22, Vicksburg, to Emily Grace Boyd, 20, Vicksburg.

* Brandon Glen Beck, 26, Vicksburg, to Ashton Blake Derossette, 25, Vicksburg.