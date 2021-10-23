Vikings hammer Terry

Reports of Warren Central’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated.

Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, Darius Carter added another score on the ground, and Warren Central’s defense posted its second consecutive shutout as it beat Terry 31-0 on Friday.

“I thought we played probably our most complete game,” WC coach Josh Morgan said. “It was exactly what we needed. We did a really good job building on that momentum, and that confidence, and also getting that really important win. It was a pretty impressive night for us.”

The Vikings (5-3, 2-3 Region 3-6A) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in Region 3-6A after losing their first three league games. They’ll host Petal next week and still need to beat them and Meridian in the regular-season finale to clinch a playoff berth, but are at least halfway to the goal.

Oak Grove, Brandon and Pearl currently occupy the top three spots in region 3-6A. Warren Central, Meridian and Northwest Rankin are tied for the fourth and final playoff berth.

“We’re here and we control our own destiny,” Morgan said. “All we can control is what we can control. We’re going to enjoy this one, and our next playoff game will be at home vs. Petal. That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Warren Central routed Terry (1-6, 0-6) by playing perhaps its most complete game of the season. Wright threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bo Broome in the second quarter and a 12-yard TD pass to T.J. Thompson in the third.

Carter’s 9-yard TD run with 7:54 left in the second quarter put the Vikings ahead 17-0. They finished their scoring with a late 1-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Hartley Sullivan.

“We didn’t want to leave them hanging around in the ballgame, for sure, and we also wanted to be consistent for four quarters. Start fast and finish strong. We were able to do that,” Morgan said.

Defensively, the Vikings had a goal line stand at the end of the first half to preserve what turned out to be their third shutout of the season. They posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since blanking Starkville and Provine in the last two games of the 2017 regular season.

Jaevian Mims had an interception — his fifth of the year — to set up Carter’s touchdown, and also blocked a punt. Layton Burke and Ronnie Blossom each had a sack.

Brandon Gilliam also contributed points on special teams with a 29-yard field goal to open the scoring.

“Terry was very explosive. Throughout region play they’ve hung up a lot of points and are very talented. We were able to keep them out of the end zone, which was really good to see. We’re getting better,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of that effort.”