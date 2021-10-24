The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren Central softball clinic

Warren Central’s softball team will host a skills clinic on Nov. 1, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at its home field at Warren Central High School. The clinic is for players in grades 1-6.

The fee is $30 per person. Registration will take place on Oct. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Warren Central softball fieldhouse. Players should wear softball pants and an athletic shirt to the clinic, and bring their own glove, bat and turf cleats or tennis shoes. No metal cleats are allowed.

For more information, email Warren Central softball coach Dana McGivney at dmcgivney@vwsd.org.

Spooky Sprint 5K

Vicksburg Catholic Schools will hold its Spooky Sprint 5K on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Vicksburg.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the BancorpSouth parking lot, 820 South Street, and will feature a 5K run and race walk as well as a 1-mile children’s fun run. A Halloween carnival will also be held on the site.

The Spooky Sprint 5K is a lighthearted all-ages run with a Halloween theme. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, although it is not required.

Online registration is available at https://vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2021-spooky-sprint. The registration fee is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run, and includes a race T-shirt. Sponsorships are also available.

Reindeer Run 5K

The Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Catfish Row Art Park. The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 a.m., and follow a course through downtown Vicksburg. All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue. Post-race events include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for children.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online through raceroster.com.