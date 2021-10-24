How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson had a team-high 11 total tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 55-26 loss to SMU.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 40 yards in a 30-0 victory against Savannah State. He also returned one kickoff for 14 yards.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught four passes for 147 yards in a 31-28 loss to Florida A&M.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds) went 2-for-2 on PATs and missed a 33-yard field goal in a 41-14 loss to Valdosta State.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off four times in a 48-21 loss to Prairie View A&M.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) started at right tackle and helped the Skyhawks rush for 236 yards in a 38-30 win over Southeast Missouri State.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the Tigers gain 36 first downs and 570 yards of total offense in a 35-30 loss to Delta State.

• Millsaps linebacker Marquis Tenner (Vicksburg) had two solo tackles in a 66-34 loss to Centre College.