Alcorn State names Russ interim athletics director

LORMAN — Alcorn State University has appointed Cyrus K. Russ as its interim director of athletics, it was announced Monday.

Russ replaces Derek Horne, who resigned on Sept. 30.

Russ the Alcorn State staff as assistant athletic director for compliance in September 2017. He was promoted to assistant vice president for athletic compliance and academic services in July 2019.

Before coming to Alcorn, Russ served in the U.S. Army until 2015.

Since his transition to civilian life, Russ has served in various capacities in the sports industry. His career includes stints as the Regional Director for Athletes for College, Executive Director of the Leatherheads Athletic Association and coach at NUC sports.

Russ’ career also includes corporate leadership experience with Eissmann Group Automotive.

He is a third generation Alcornite and alumnus of Alcorn.

“We are excited to welcome Cyrus to our staff. He is passionate about the transformation process that occurs with our student-athletes as we prepare them to be champions for life,” Jason Cable, assistant vice president for athletic compliance and academic services, said in a statement. “His positive energy, bundled with his diverse experience and skill-set, will be a great asset to our department.”