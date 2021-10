A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Almetha Wilson on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Almetha will lie in repose at 2:00 p.m. for viewing.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Oct. 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with family being present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.