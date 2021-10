Graveside funeral services for Cheryl Bowie are to be held on Monday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph C. Ngyuen officiating. Bowie passed away on Monday, Oct. 18 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. following a brief illness. She was 75. She was preceded in death by her parents Eddie Leroy and Marie Holton Tyus. She is survived by her son Kwame Bowie of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.