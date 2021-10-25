Martha Ann Mayfield Lever died peacefully in hospice care on Sept.15 in Cumming, Ga. She was born on Oct. 18, 1935, in Helena, Ark., and was the daughter of the late Captain and Mrs. Truman Mayfield of Vicksburg; and the sister of the late Mary Carolyn Lockamy of Panama City, Fla.

She is survived by a daughter, Marian Katharine Mulligan of Cumming, Ga.; a son Walter William Ledbetter, Jr. of Portland, Ore.; a sister, Trudy Hicks of Vicksburg; and four granddaughters: Elizabeth Prentice of San Diego, Calif., Sarah, Maryalice and Lillian Mulligan all of Cumming, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a retired employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Soils Laboratory of the Waterways Experiment Station, in Vicksburg. While living in Vicksburg she was active in many service organizations such as The Warren County Heart Association and The League of Women Voters and was also a Communicant of The Church of The Holy Trinity.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be communicated at a later date. Those wishing to make memorials are encouraged to make a donation, in her name, to a charity of their choosing.